Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases 9,290 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMB. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

SMB stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.