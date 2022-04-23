Advisors Preferred LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Advisors Preferred LLC decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $856,000. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dollar General by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG opened at $248.81 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.01.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

