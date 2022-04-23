Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $160,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

SPHQ opened at $47.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

