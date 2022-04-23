AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AerSale Corp. provides an integrated, diversified aviation aftermarket products and services for aircraft owners and operators to realize savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines and components. The company’s offerings include: Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales and internally developed ‘Engineered Solutions’ to enhance aircraft performance. AerSale Corp., formerly known as Monocle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of AerSale stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. AerSale has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $783.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.39.

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $116.78 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that AerSale will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AerSale by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 595,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,701 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in AerSale in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AerSale in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AerSale in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AerSale in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

About AerSale (Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

