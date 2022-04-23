AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.13

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.13 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 40.34 ($0.52). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 36.84 ($0.48), with a volume of 2,473,433 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £258.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 43.99. The company has a current ratio of 29.36, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell technology and allied equipment for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anionic exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

