Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Sells $26,357.76 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of AGYS opened at $36.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 1.37. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $59.60.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
About Agilysys (Get Rating)
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.
