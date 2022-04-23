Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIRI opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $25.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. Air Industries Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

