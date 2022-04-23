Akash Network (AKT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $132.20 Million

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $132.20 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Akash Network has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002937 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.30 or 0.07477686 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00039910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,525.79 or 0.99976928 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

