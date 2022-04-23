Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.51) EPS. Alaska Air Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.47.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after buying an additional 437,564 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 891,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,443,000 after buying an additional 58,517 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

