Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after buying an additional 523,340 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,873,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,523,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.81.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $6.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.64. 875,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.78. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 187.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 147.66%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

