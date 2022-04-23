Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.81

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 12560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.
ALEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $860.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Alector by 44.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Alector by 51.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Alector by 813.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 158,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter worth about $3,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
Alector Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALEC)
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
