Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.81

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 12560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

ALEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $860.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). Alector had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Alector by 44.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Alector by 51.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Alector by 813.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 158,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter worth about $3,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

