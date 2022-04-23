Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives $143.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.40.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.51. 1,760,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.91. Allegion has a twelve month low of $105.06 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Allegion by 6.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 75.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 13.5% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.