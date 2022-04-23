Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.25

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 1564436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDRX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 127,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $16,809,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,119 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

