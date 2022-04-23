Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,357.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 597,775 shares of company stock valued at $153,262,635 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,092,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 118,154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 708,929 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Alphabet by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,837,034,000 after purchasing an additional 342,356 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $106.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,392.28. 2,317,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,563. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $2,230.05 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,673.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,788.99.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 116.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.