Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.530-$1.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $225.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $21.07.
Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PINE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.
In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 9,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 855,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,629,446.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,242 shares of company stock valued at $371,264. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
