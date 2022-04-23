Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.530-$1.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $225.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.71%.

PINE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 9,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 855,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,629,446.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,242 shares of company stock valued at $371,264. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

