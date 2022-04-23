AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$33.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.68.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$29.88 on Tuesday. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$21.36 and a 12 month high of C$31.16. The stock has a market cap of C$8.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.92.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.90%.

AltaGas Company Profile (Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

