Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATUS. Cowen lifted their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.92.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of ATUS opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $38.19.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.