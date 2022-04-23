Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 million, a PE ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Altisource Asset Management at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.