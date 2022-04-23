Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $4,000.00 at MKM Partners

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lowered by MKM Partners from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,095.14.

AMZN opened at $2,887.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,671.45 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,089.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,244.46.

Amazon.com’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 52.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

