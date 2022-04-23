Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AMTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amerant Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Amerant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $36.72.

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.99%.

In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 9,206 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $315,397.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M. Gustavo Marturet sold 2,189 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $68,603.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,598. Company insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 34.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,327,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after buying an additional 593,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,691,000 after purchasing an additional 294,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 74,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 53,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp (Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.