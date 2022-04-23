American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $20.23 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 42,056,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,165,598. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

