American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,016 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at $106,947,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at $96,313,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at $352,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of AAL opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

