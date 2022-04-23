American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 42,056,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,165,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

AAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 73,828 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

