American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.25-9.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.73. The company issued revenue guidance of +18-20% yr/yr to ~$50.0-50.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.42 billion.American Express also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.250-$9.650 EPS.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.82.

Shares of AXP opened at $180.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.82%.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Express by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after buying an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

