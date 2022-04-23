American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 317,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $92,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 3.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in American Tower by 1.1% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $4.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.74. The firm has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

