Americas Silver’s (USA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

USA opened at C$1.20 on Wednesday. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$216.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.17.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$17.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Americas Silver will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

