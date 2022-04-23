Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Receives $34.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.17. 1,308,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,493. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.73, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -733.27%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 157,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 176,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,740 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 618,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,235,000 after acquiring an additional 26,949 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

