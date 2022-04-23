AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) will post $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $6.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AME. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.30.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

AME traded down $5.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,463. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.70 and a 200-day moving average of $135.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $148.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

