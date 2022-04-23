Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.35. 2,617,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,138. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.96. The stock has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.24.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.