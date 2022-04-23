Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,687 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.24.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $5.11 on Friday, reaching $250.35. 2,617,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,138. The stock has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.96. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

