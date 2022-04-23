Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of AP stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $104.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 205,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. 45.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

