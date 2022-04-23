Analysts Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. 478,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,850. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

