Analysts Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.68 Billion

Brokerages forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) will announce $3.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.84 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $4.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $16.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $16.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.07 billion to $18.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Barclays cut their target price on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,206,000 after acquiring an additional 214,073 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 15.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 39.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 139.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 38,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 23.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWA stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,339. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

