Analysts Anticipate Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Brookfield Renewable Partners posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 178,751 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -182.86%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

