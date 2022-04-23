Analysts Anticipate Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.00 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) will post sales of $43.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.27 billion and the highest is $43.48 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $39.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $177.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.90 billion to $177.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $185.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $183.91 billion to $187.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.10.

CAH stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,360,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,021. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

