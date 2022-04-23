Analysts Anticipate Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.17 billion and the lowest is $2.87 billion. Crown reported sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $12.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $13.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.90 billion to $14.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,433,000 after buying an additional 26,227 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $665,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 32,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.36. 1,892,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,752. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. Crown has a 52-week low of $95.27 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.97%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

