Analysts Anticipate CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) will report sales of $17.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.37 million. CuriosityStream posted sales of $9.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year sales of $99.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.87 million to $108.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $139.81 million, with estimates ranging from $126.64 million to $158.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million.

CURI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of CURI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 256,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,558. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $122.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 100.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 367.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

