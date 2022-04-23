Analysts Anticipate Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Billion

Brokerages expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) to report $4.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.75 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $19.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.27 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.83 billion to $20.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

NYSE:EMR traded down $3.11 on Friday, hitting $93.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,640. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $105.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Emerson Electric by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 9,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.