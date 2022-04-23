Analysts Anticipate Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.14 Billion

Brokerages predict that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.26 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $5.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year sales of $25.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.61 billion to $26.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.92 billion to $27.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.93. 3,774,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,432. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.46. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $552,369,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,817 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,321 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,780 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,504,000 after buying an additional 1,367,535 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

