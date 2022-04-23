Analysts Anticipate RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $439.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) to report $439.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RumbleON’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $430.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $449.10 million. RumbleON reported sales of $104.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 321.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RumbleON.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $440.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.61 million. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.43) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 99.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter valued at about $789,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.23. 151,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $323.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.69. RumbleON has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $48.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.58.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

