Analysts Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to Post $1.81 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.85. Vista Outdoor reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 10.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 15.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSTO traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.42. The stock had a trading volume of 634,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,567. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

