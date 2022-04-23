Analysts Anticipate WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $507.20 Million

Equities analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) to announce $507.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $514.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500.50 million. WEX reported sales of $410.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. WEX had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.31.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in WEX by 276.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in WEX by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

WEX traded down $5.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.31. 252,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.58. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $229.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16,431.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.69.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

