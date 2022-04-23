Analysts Expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Announce Earnings of $4.53 Per Share

Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) will post $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.54. Arrow Electronics posted earnings of $2.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $18.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.88 to $19.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $17.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.26 to $20.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.

In other news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $2,039,243.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.94. 461,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.22 and its 200 day moving average is $122.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $107.11 and a 1 year high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

