Analysts Expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Asure Software posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASUR. TheStreet cut shares of Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 4.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

