Analysts Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $6.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. Big Lots’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $30,615,139,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Big Lots by 137.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $13,752,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $11,993,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

BIG stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 945,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.19. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Big Lots Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.