Analysts Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Announce $6.67 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $6.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.20. Deere & Company posted earnings per share of $5.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $22.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.09 to $23.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $26.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.37 to $29.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 EPS.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.94.

Shares of DE traded down $20.79 on Friday, reaching $403.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.36 and a 200 day moving average of $372.58. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $446.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

