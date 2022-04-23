Analysts Expect Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $629.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) will post sales of $629.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diversey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $631.61 million and the lowest is $627.43 million. Diversey reported sales of $631.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diversey will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diversey.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.48 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.92%. Diversey’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSEY. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Diversey stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. 651,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,950. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.22. Diversey has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Diversey by 4.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Diversey by 15.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Diversey by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Diversey by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in Diversey by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 464,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

