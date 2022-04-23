Analysts Expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Post Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Analysts expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. ICON Public reported earnings of $2.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year earnings of $11.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.36 to $14.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ICON Public.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.10.

Shares of ICLR stock traded down $10.95 on Friday, reaching $233.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,906. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.41. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $204.80 and a 1 year high of $313.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 11,175.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 228,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after buying an additional 226,295 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 140,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,711,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICON Public (Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.