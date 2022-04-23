Analysts Expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Pangaea Logistics Solutions posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 255.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $234.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

PANL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

PANL traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 267,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,687. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a market cap of $229.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 46,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

