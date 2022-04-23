Analysts Expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Will Announce Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) will report $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.74. Prudential Financial posted earnings per share of $4.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year earnings of $11.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $12.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $13.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.14.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.83. 1,421,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.96. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

